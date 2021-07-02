A Moravian Fourth of July

GREENSBORO
At this time last year, as pandemic safety measures closed schools and shuttered businesses across the country, church congregations also had to remake themselves online.
That move may have been uncharted territory for many, but First Moravian Church in Greensboro didn’t panic. After all, a religious denomination that can trace its beginnings to 1457 has certainly weathered a crisis or two.
In 2020, that crisis was COVID-19. In 1775, the crisis was the Revolutionary War. Both frightening, seemingly endless events took a heavy psychological, and sometimes physical, toll on the church and the entire country.
Luckily, the Moravians also know to celebrate when things start to turn for the better, and in a denomination with a lengthy musical heritage, the party always involves music. At its 11 a.m. service Sunday, July 4, the church on Elam Avenue will declare its independence from the pandemic and optimism for the future by presenting the cantata “Psalm of Joy.” The collection of hymns and choral pieces for string quartet, organ, soloists, chorus and congregation was created by Moravian composer Johann Friedrich Peter, who composed the work in 1783 to celebrate the end of the Revolution.
The piece was first performed in Salem — the historic Moravian village in Forsyth County now known as Old Salem — on July 4, 1783, making “Psalm of Joy” part of the very first Independence Day observance in the country. But resurrecting this piece is more than a history lesson, according to Jane McKinney, Ed.D., First Moravian’s music director and chairperson of Greensboro College’s music department.
“It’s the perfect example of the old saying that ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same,’” said McKinney, who is also one of several members of the congregation who can trace her lineage to Old Salem families who would’ve heard this piece at its premiere. “They had just come through a crisis. We’ve just come through a crisis — we’ve endured a depressing worldwide pandemic. This piece is very joyful, very thankful, and contains a lot of hope. I think that’s the message we all need right now.”
The Revolutionary War affected Salem in unique, and serious, ways.
The small Protestant denomination had come to the new world from Moravia in what is now the Czech Republic, settling Salem in 1766. They quickly became known for their trade skills and talent in fine arts. But the Moravians were also pacifists, and both sides during the Revolutionary War were suspicious of them. Soldiers passed through the village and helped themselves to supplies. Rogue groups of soldiers robbed and terrorized members of the community. There was great relief when the war was over.
When then-Gov. Alexander Martin issued a proclamation declaring July 4, 1783, a “Day of Solemn Thanksgiving,” the village swung into exuberant action.
“Moravians in Salem had only two weeks to get ready for a celebration,” McKinney said. “Luckily, Johann Peter was one of the finest composers in America, and he lived in Salem at that time. He put together texts and gathered the music for a daylong celebration. There were actually three services in Salem that day, with ‘Psalm of Joy’ performed at one of them.”
The early Moravians also knew a thing or two about resilience; their relief and happiness comes through clearly in the music.
“Full of joy, our hearts are singing, and to our God thank-offerings bringing, for his miracle of peace!” begins one chorale. “How often did I cry anxiously, ‘Look down, o God, and pity me!’ “
“Make a joyful noise before the Lord,” says another, “the heavens resounding, the Earth rejoicing, the mighty oceans shall roar with their gladness.”
The Moravian church in Greensboro, which is part of the oldest continuously-practicing denomination in the world today, has been operating in restricted-capacity attendance mode, with a scaled-down choir and most members participating via livestream. This is also the Greensboro church’s opportunity to celebrate its official return to full-capacity, in-person worship.
“This service will be a significant and a welcome break after being physically separated from each other for more than a year,” McKinney said. “We’re ready. It’s a joyous time now, just as it was then.”
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be in place during the performance. The choir will sing in masks, and attendees will be socially distanced with seating starting on the third row from the front. The string quartet will also be masked, and the sanctuary will be vented.
Also in keeping with Salem tradition, the church’s brass and woodwind band will play outside before the service.
“This pandemic was the worst time that I can remember — worse than Vietnam, worse than 9/11, because so many of us were directly affected or knew someone who was,” McKinney said. “It makes a great, memorable Sunday service to celebrate the tide turning against the pandemic, the church’s reopening and the way we can all be together again.”
