A Moravian Fourth of July

“It’s the perfect example of the old saying that ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same,’” said McKinney, who is also one of several members of the congregation who can trace her lineage to Old Salem families who would’ve heard this piece at its premiere. “They had just come through a crisis. We’ve just come through a crisis — we’ve endured a depressing worldwide pandemic. This piece is very joyful, very thankful, and contains a lot of hope. I think that’s the message we all need right now.”

The Revolutionary War affected Salem in unique, and serious, ways.

The small Protestant denomination had come to the new world from Moravia in what is now the Czech Republic, settling Salem in 1766. They quickly became known for their trade skills and talent in fine arts. But the Moravians were also pacifists, and both sides during the Revolutionary War were suspicious of them. Soldiers passed through the village and helped themselves to supplies. Rogue groups of soldiers robbed and terrorized members of the community. There was great relief when the war was over.

When then-Gov. Alexander Martin issued a proclamation declaring July 4, 1783, a “Day of Solemn Thanksgiving,” the village swung into exuberant action.