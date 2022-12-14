 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A roundup of fall 2022 university and college honors lists, near and far

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Milwaukee School of Engineering, honor's list, Greensboro: Carmine Cappuccio

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What is the history of eggnog?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert