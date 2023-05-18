Belhaven University, Elon: Sarah Lunceford, Bachelor of Fine Arts degree
Berry College: Hannah Hulsman of Greensboro, B.S. degree in psychology
Bridgewater College: Austin Duncan of Greensboro, bachelor of science in psychology; Kellen Hodge of Greensboro, bachelor of arts in business administration; Andy Pack of Summerfield, master of science in human resource management
Carson-Newman University, Kernersville: Carley Franklin, Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner
Trine University: Nithin Kumar Palakurthi of Kernersville, Master of Science in engineering management
University of the Cumberlands: Mohammad Khan of High Point, Sowmya Ramakrishna of Greensboro