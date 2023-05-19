Belhaven University, president's list: Elijah Vaughn of Pleasant Garden
Belhaven University, dean's list: Sarah Lunceford of Elon, Emma Noble of Greensboro
Belmont University, dean's list, Greensboro: Chyler Lovern, Grace Homer
Berry College, dean's list: Hannah Hulsman of Greensboro
Bob Jones University, president's list, Alexander Hogsett of Summerfield
Bridgewater College, dean's list: Erin McDaniel of Greensboro
Piedmont University, dean's scholars: Marion Sloyan of Greensboro
Southern New Hampshire University, president's list: Shauna Gammons, Kaveeta Haywood, Shawn Morrison and Joseph Tastet, all of Greensboro; Chase Combs of Julian; Shawn DeJournette and Frederick Price, both of Jamestown; Zachary Shackleton of Archdale; Christopher Seymour of High Point
Southern New Hampshire University, dean's list: Mark Labouef of Gibsonville; and Matthew Murphy, Ania Sawyer, Heather Roark and Wanda Wolfe, all of Greensboro