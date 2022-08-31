 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A roundup of summer 2022 university and college graduates, near and far

The University of Alabama, Lindsey Mann of Summerfield, B.S. in commerce & business administration; Thomas Reich of Greensboro, B.S. in commerce & business administration

