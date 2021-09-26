A suburban Chicago woman’s home-raised monarch butterfly makes it to central Mexico, 2,000 miles away: ‘What are the chances?’

Kostolansky, who works at a garden center, planted milkweed for monarchs before she started raising the butterflies in a mesh enclosure. She doesn’t raise more than 30 at a time, in keeping with experts’ warnings that raising large numbers can expose monarchs to health risks such as parasite transmission.

She gathers eggs she finds on milkweed plants, picks fresh milkweed for the caterpillars to eat, cleans her monarch enclosure twice a day and transfers her caterpillars to an outdoor enclosure during the day, in the hope that they will benefit from exposure to natural conditions.

Kostolansky had been checking whether her monarchs had made it to Mexico for months when, one night in mid-August, she briefly checked her phone for news and the weather. A quick glance at Facebook revealed that a woman in Minnesota had found one of her monarchs on the Monarch Watch list of butterflies that had made it to Mexico in 2020.

“Oh, let me just check the list,” Kostolansky said to herself. “What are the chances?”

She went down the Monarch Watch list, and the first four letters of her 2020 tags were there: ACBM. ACBM was followed by a familiar-sounding number, 486. She went to her own list of 2020 monarchs, and sure enough, ACBM486 was there.