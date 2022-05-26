 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&T Four Middle College at N.C. A&T's 2022 graduates

Graduates: JayVion Ra'Drell Alston, Kameron Andrew Austin, Ryan Nathaniel Barnes, LaZorian LaMaris Beatty, Dominique Myles Burney, Aaron Treyvon Fant, Darin Kenyon Fant, Jadon Albert Floyd, Landon Chase George, Zachariah Simon Hamilton, Yacine Hassane, Christopher Michael Higgins, Elijah Isaiah Horne, Ethan Xavier Joyce, Vincent Isaiah King, Austin Julian Lloyd, Miles Ellis Martin, Braden Lamar McCall, Charles McWilliams, Bryson Todd Moore, Trevor Landon Rice, Joshua Kaleb Scovens, Daniel Isaiah-Lee Shoffner, Joshua Jerome-Hamilton Small, Tiquin Quinshaun Southerland, Branden Alexander Still, Mehki Ahmad Wall, Jaylen Desean Williams.

