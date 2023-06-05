Graduates: Langston Myell Carl Adams, TaZayvien Michal Allen, Jaylen Corey Bennett, Anthony Shaquille Brewington, Aaron Nathan Brown, Joshua Earl Fitzgerald Burnett, Chayce Othniel Clark, Landon Wesley Clemons, Justice Allen Cowan, Marcus Dashawn Crawford, Christian Jalil Deese, Bryce Curtis Degraphenreid, Alejandro Garay, Joshua Connor Gooding, Colin Jaton Harris II, Jose Julian Hernandez Eloyda, Jailen Maurice Hicks, Darius Kojo Jehu-Appiah, Jymel S. Jones, Ronald Jarin Jones, Drake Antonius-Lamont Little, Luis Angel Madrigal, Haven Dajon McRae, JaKoby DeAndre’ Miles-Briggs, Malik Devonte Morris, Etungano Msenwa, Toreon James Rice, Bryson Jamal Serrano, Fontay L. Shaw, Josiah Tayone Simmons, Asher Alexander Small, Aiden Joseph Stone, Michael Sturdivant, Tommy Ray Westbrook Jr., Amarioin Jalil Wilson, Kenyon Jerva’is Withers, Calvin Jermaine Wrobeh
