Abbotswood at Irving Park resumes Front Porch Farmer’s Market
Abbotswood at Irving Park resumes Front Porch Farmer's Market

Abbotswood at Irving Park, a local senior living community, has resumed hosting its Front Porch Farmer’s Market, a monthly endeavor that allows local vendors to showcase their wares and reintroduces Abbotswood at Irving Park to the public.

The Greensboro community is invited to join them for the next market, set for 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 8.

The monthly markets will be held on the second Thursday of each month running through September. Additionally, during each market, the senior living community will be providing a complimentary breakfast, sourced from local vendor Baked, for any healthcare worker (or hero) that comes to shop the market.

In June, the community hosted it’s first of the Front Porch markets, welcoming vendors and neighbors in the rain.

The address is 3504 Flint St. in Greensboro.

For information, call 336-281-5386.

