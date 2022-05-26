 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Academy at Smith's 2022 graduates

Graduates: Zeynabou Ali-Maiga, Melanie Andrade, Jaida Carmella Asim, Erika Siano Austria, Fatim Amed Bakayoko, Ivey Sinclair Broadnax, Auniyaa Monet Cabrera, Agustin Carillo-Figueroa, Elith Castro-Campos, Gisselle Gonzalez-Ventura, Neziah Denae Hardy, Veronica Hernandez-Gamez, Chasmine LaQui Huntley, Denise Ibarra-Sanchez, Yesenia Katurah Koch, Asyiah Camille Lash, Almira Saadata Mamane, Jae’len Iyana Mashack, Braxton Michael Mayhew, Gabriela Molina Dominquez, Raul Munoz Lavelle, Nitipoomi Nguyen, Alexander Nolasco-Juarez, Arnold Donald Ouedraogo, Thien Minh Pham, Kerwin Jessus Prestegui-Perez, Jasmine Diane Quinonez, Destyonnah Lashay Rucker, Daniela M Ruiz-Palacio, Brandi Adaly Sandoval, Yahir Santos-Mendez , Tarissa Lena Shelton, Mya Lynn Sinclair, Zaniyyah Monet Williams, and Diane Jos Land Williamson.

