Graduates: Lesly Alvarez-Lopez, Lizeth Anzaldo-Hernandez, Melanie Arano Gonzalez, Genesis Arzate, Julissa Arzate, Ashley Ayala-Negrete, Aunye Brittian, Joycorie Campbell, Adara Chanthakham, Jewel Clay-Parker, Lynn Clinton, Jeffrey Dang, Justin Espinoza-Rangel, Erica Freeman, Thania Garcia-Perez, Markquan Gilbert, Haley Haith, Brandon Hemingway Jr., Karen Hernandez, Kiara Hewlett, M’Kiyah Holmes, Rhyan Ingram-Moore, Laura Jaimes, Mina Keovongsa, A’mani Kollock, Aluel Kuol, Jennifer Le, Miracle Love, Kymberly McCormick, H ’Jenny Mlo, Essence Monk, Nyia Montgomery, Preston Moore, Dania Mosqueda Cortes, Zuriel Mota-Garcia, Brianna Nelson, Jayla Nickson, Nadia Nieeban, Jenifer Ochoa Lucas, Lakiyah Oliver, Zamyah Parker, MaKaylah Patillo, Shaylah Patillo, H’ning Rahlan, Hector Rea-Padron, Khamani Ridley, Choum Sam, Khia Smith, Sophia Sophabmixay, Genesis Spruill, Estrella Castro, Brandon Torres, Evelyn Trejo Martinez, Sophie Tucker, Zaria Williamson, Wan Yap, Ijelquinian York Jr.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Visitors to Downtown Greensboro this week are noticing the removal of the temporary outdoor dining patios, which were installed in 2020. The w…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …
Eagle Awards
Police are searching for three gunmen who they believe opened fire along a crowded Florida beach promenade, wounding nine. Hollywood police sa…
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the third quarter and are included on the school …