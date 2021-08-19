 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity hosts virtual meeting Aug, 26
0 Comments

Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity hosts virtual meeting Aug, 26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD) will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/91513056243?pwd=aG9nR1FROXVjb3FuYXBVWUFqUUFvZz09#success using meeting ID: 915 1305 6243 and passcode: 793452. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

Greensboro City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on Oct. 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback and make recommendations to city council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoom fatigue? Facebook introduces Horizon Workrooms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News