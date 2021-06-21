Ad-hoc committee on African American disparity hosts virtual meeting June 24

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/5b2fsz2z using meeting ID: 988 9228 5841 and passcode: 504575. To join the meeting by phone, call 929-205-6099.

Greensboro's City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment on Oct. 6, 2020, with the goal to address barriers that prevent success for African American residents in Greensboro by way of policies, procedures and regulations. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback and make recommendations to city council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.