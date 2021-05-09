After sad Mother's Day 2020, vaccines offer sweet reunions

Green’s three other sons live in the West, too far to make a Mother’s Day trip.

Stein, too, has been feeling the separation and the sting of isolation. At the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020, the performance space he manages, the Regent Theatre, was shut down as the world headed into emergency mode.

“It was Friday the 13th,” he recalled. “We had a sold-out show at the theater, and the rug was pulled out from under us. I had just lost a relationship, so I lost my relationship, my community, my family. That was a lot to deal with, and I have to say, having my mom still around was very helpful. My mom was cool, calm and collected.”

Raising four boys, Green joked, “you have to stay calm.”

Heather Krug, 49, in Los Angeles hasn’t seen her extrovert of a mother, Brenda Krug, in a year and a half. Brenda, too, lives in a senior living community, on the other side of the country in the Long Island hamlet of Woodbury, N.Y.

“She’s been pretty much without family throughout this,” said Krug, who has a sister in the Boston area. “I knew as soon as I was able to get the vaccine I would feel more comfortable about flying but also that I wouldn’t be bringing COVID to her or anybody in her community. It’s been pretty tough.”