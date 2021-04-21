All hail the mighty potato! No, really

Some people look down their noses at the humble potato.

But when the chips are down, what other vegetable will always be there for you? Others stay rooted where they are, half-baked. Potatoes will leap out of the frying pan and into the fire for you, leaving their tots behind.

When you say spud, you’ve said it all. The common taters agree: the eyes have it. Potatoes are the root that made Idaho famous. How famous? You can watch all their videos on YouTuber.

The time has come to elevate the potato to its rightful place in the American pantry, to honor its nobility and grace. Potatoes, this spud’s for you.

OK, that’s enough of that. But the point is pertinent. Though it is often overlooked, the hard-working potato is the most popular vegetable in the United States. And when prepared properly, they can be the absolute highlight of a meal.

I made these different kinds of potatoes, and I am here to tell you that each one was amazing. I can’t even pick a favorite; they were simply all that good.

I started with the easiest and most familiar, French fries. It seemed like the American thing to do.