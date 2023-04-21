Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter will host its 60th Spring Cotillion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons. Twenty young women from the Piedmont Triad area and beyond will be presented in the formal event.

The theme is “Diamonds and Pearls of Distinction: Celebrating 60 Years of Elegance and Excellence.” Dr. Michaux R. Kilpatrick, neurosurgeon and adjunct professor at the UNC School of Medicine in Charlotte, is the featured guest speaker. A special virtual message from Debra Lee, former chairwoman and CEO of BET Networks will be shown. Lee was presented in the 1972 cotillion hosted by sorority. Lisa Johnson-Tonkins will serve as mistress of ceremonies.

“During the past several months, cotillionettes have attended various workshops, led community service projects, and participated in relationship building exercises among the group,” said Anissa Bledsoe, president, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Iota Omega Chapter.

“For 60 years, the cotillion has successfully fostered leadership, expanded personal and educational growth, and supported the development of new friendships. It is an excellent opportunity to earn scholarship funds,” said Bledsoe.

“We are honored to continue making this long-standing tradition available to young women in our community,” said Bledsoe. “Being in the cotillion is an unforgettable experience. We have invited former cotillionettes to attend and be acknowledged at the event,” said Bledsoe.

The chairwomen for the 2023 cotillion are Iris Austin, Valarie Diggs and Michelle Evans. The cotillion is choreographed by Tonya Alexander and the music is directed by Pamela Stewart.

2023 Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Cotillionettes include:

Victoria Nicole Adams, daughter of Wayne Adams and Sharice Adams, attends The Middle College at UNCG.

Thazarria Barrier, daughter of Brian McEiveen and Gladys Barrier, attends Western Guilford High.

Ashiya Brandon, niece of James Jamison and Jessica Jamison, attends North Carolina Leadership Academy.

Lynn Clinton, daughter of Charles Mason and Stephanie Clinton, attends The Academy at Smith.

Jazaria Fisher, daughter of Verdell Parks and Ebony Washington Parks, attends Ben L. Smith High.

Jazerah Fisher, daughter of Verdell Parks and Ebony Washington Parks, attends Ben L. Smith High.

Erica Freeman, daughter of Christopher Freeman and Kimberly Freeman, attends The Academy at Smith.

Elana Joyner, daughter of Joseph Joyner and Chatarra Joyner, attends Piedmont Classical High.

Ryann King, daughter of Deon King and Tiffany Floyd, attends Southeast Guilford High.

Mariah Lyons, daughter of Sherwood Clements Lyons, Chinita Lyons and Letasia Torres, attends The Middle College at UNCG.

Briana McCain, daughter of Brian McCain and Johnette McCain, attends The Middle College at GTCC Jamestown.

Taylor McDonald, daughter of Isiah McDonald and Yafay McDonald, attends Southern Guilford High.

Khristian Moye, daughter of Keith Moye and Tiana Dumas, attends Southwest Guilford High.

Megan Noel, daughter of Rodney Noel and Tameka Williams, attends Walter Hines Page High.

Vernessa Partee, daughter of William Partee, Joyce Partee and Deborah Holland, attends Western Guilford High.

Angel Perry, daughter of the late Robert L. Perry and Angela Hedgebeth Perry, attends Southwest Guilford High.

Kyerra Shields, daughter of the late Eugene Shields Jr. and Chiara R. Shields, attends Eastern Guilford High.

Kiara Smith, daughter of Robert Michael Smith and Kenya Freeman, attends The Academy at James B. Dudley High.

Ariaun Williams, daughter of Cody White and Kimberly Washington, attends James B. Dudley High.

Gabrielle Wilson, daughter of Stephanie Wilson, attends Grimsley High.

For information, call 336-303-6353.