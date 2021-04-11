Amy Dixon: Most gardeners are chomping at the bit, but wait before planting

The first full week of April has been a beacon of exemplary spring weather, bringing lots of warm sunshine, a little bit of rain and a barrage of colorful blooms.

The hyacinths, tulips and late daffodils are putting on a show, the woodland ephemerals are creating waves of interest and the flowering trees are living up to their full potential. In fact, I’ve never seen the deciduous magnolias as spectacular as they’ve been this year, as most years they catch the head or tail end of a late frost.

All this fresh spring weather gets us revved up, chomping at the bit to get all the gardening done before it’s too late. We want to stripe the lawn, plant summer vegetables and adorn our patios with lush tropicals. We can’t forget, though, that it’s still a little early, and it’s all just beginning. So I implore you, folks, just chill out.

In our area of the Piedmont, our last frost date is April 15, less than a week away. Keep in mind, though, that April 15 is an approximate date, a date that Mother Nature doesn’t recognize. But we’re almost there. We’re in the home stretch. Like an excited third base coach, we’re frantically waving that last frost date around the bases, ready to score and win the game.