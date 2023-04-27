ASHEBORO – Show off your coolest superpowers at the inaugural Asheboro Public Library Comic Con, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Hosted by Asheboro library Youth Services, the family-friendly event will feature 13 comic book authors, illustrators and other creators (as of this writing - there may be more) who will demonstrate their techniques and display their work, which will be available for purchase.

Because every hero needs a sidekick, Randolph County Animal Services and Ruff Love Rescue of Thomasville will be on hand to share information about pet adoption and feature some of their furry friends.

There also will be a costume contest with prizes for different age groups; special visitors; giveaways; and other surprises. The event, best for ages 4 and older, is free and the public is invited.

Authors, artists and other creators include:

Will Boyer, illustrator of Gospelman Ministries, Super Milo and Hip Hop;

Rodney Bennett, writer and artist at Vision Alive Studios, Legend of Black Starr;

Kev Lyerly, K.L.A.W.S. of Kreation artist;

John Czop, Marvel Comics illustrator;

Rick Davis, Marvel and DC comics illustrator;

Chris Rigo, Beardy Weirdy's Comics and Toys;

Hector Miray, author of Faith and Fandom book series;

Dan Johnson, writer and editor-in-chief at Red Line Comics Studio;

Marshall Lakes, artist and graphic novelist, Marshall Lakes Art;

Jo Knorpp, UNCSA filmmaking graduate with a concentration in animation;

Jennifer McCollom, special effects makeup artist;

John Tompkins, professional cosplayer and prop builder.

The TeenZone will feature the work of local teen artists, and a Youth Services booth will share all the scoop on this summer’s Summer Reading activities.

At 10:30 a.m., Jo Knorpp will screen her own short film, followed by a Q&A. At 11:30 a.m., Rodney Bennett will present an art creation demonstration. John Thompkins will bring his Indiana Jones mobile museum.

The library is located at 201 Worth St. For further information, call 336-318-6804