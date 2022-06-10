Battleground Parks District attractions open June 17

GREENSBORO – Get ready to walk through the treetops and fly over Sloan Lake.

The first phase of the Battleground Parks District improvements opens June 17. The city of Greensboro and Greensboro Science Center will host a ribbon cutting celebration at Country Park Shelter 1 at 10 a.m. that day.

Attendees will be entered into prize drawings and will receive free pedal boat or carousel passes, while supplies last. The new features, including boardwalks, a dog park and the zip line ride will open immediately following the event.

Organizers say it’s the exciting culmination of a long-standing public-private partnership they believe is going to benefit tourists and city residents alike.

“It increases the impact of the science center,” said Mitch Inman, Greensboro Science Center’s vice president of operations. “It’s the next phase of the puzzle for us.”

The Battleground Parks District has been more than a decade in the making. It is a partnership between private and nonprofit organizations to jointly promote the recreation, historical and museum sites as a destination for visitors. The district includes the city’s Country Park, Spencer Love Tennis Center, Jaycee Park, Greensboro Science Center, Forest Lawn Cemetery and the federal Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

A master plan called for enhancements to Country Park’s property immediately adjacent to the science center with new activities of interest to visitors and residents.

The $4 million project was funded by voter-approved bonds and a $150,000 donation by the VF Corporation, which helped pay for the zip line. It’s the first of a multi-phase improvement of the space.

The most exciting new feature for thrill-seekers: FLYWAY, 700-feet of zip line that will send riders sailing over Country Park’s Sloan Lake.

Located beside the recently opened Rotary Club Carousel, visitors will get to FLYWAY by climbing the meandering “canopy walk,” a 30-foot tall boardwalk through a grove of towering maple, oak, birch and beech trees. The wide boardwalk is wheelchair, stroller and mobility aid-friendly and provides shaded views of Country Park’s ponds and tree canopy.

“It climbs up through the trees,” said Shawn Tillery, Parks and Recreation’s planning and project manager. “It gives you a unique walk through nature.”

Like the carousel, FLYWAY will be operated by science center staff and be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It costs $20 for the general public to take a ride, with discounts for science center members or if you purchase a center admission ticket. You must be at least 8 years old and between 70-275 pounds to ride (participants will be weighed before the ride).

Riders will coast 30 feet above Country Park and above the pedal boats to a second platform on the other side of the park. From there they will take a second trip back across the lake to the third and final platform.

It’s not for the faint of heart. Riders have been clocked at 25 miles per hour, Inman said.

“If you are heavier, you are going to go a lot faster,” he said.

The ride is fully ADA-accessible and will be usable by riders with physical disabilities later this summer, Inman said. Individuals with different physical needs who would like to ride should check with the center before visiting for a full description of what is required of participants.

FLYWAY is only one part of the project to make this area more of a daylong destination as well as a festival and event space.

Parks and Recreation also added new public restrooms to serve the canopy walk, the carousel and the zip line. Further down the hill into the park is a new, 100-person picnic shelter, and new landscaping to reduce erosion of the hillside and improve the water quality.

Near the Country Park office, the paved loop road has been widened to provide a space for booths or tables for special events. The department has also added utility hookups for food truck vendors, who are now able to rent those spaces daily. Vendors can visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/foodtruckrental for more information.

Another meandering boardwalk near the lake is an ideal spot to watch pedal boaters and take your Country Park selfie.

The park’s loop road has been permanently closed to traffic to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians to exercise. To provide easier access for dog owners, the Bark Park has been relocated to the entrance gate on Lawndale Drive, next to a new 50-space parking lot. The Orman Road entrance and parking lot, closed during construction, has been reopened.

Tillery said the tennis center is also in the midst of renovations to add six new clay courts this year.

