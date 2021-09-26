Beekeeper saves one hive at a time by building new homes for pollinators

Agar said he knew the bees he removed were not Africanized because even though he was stung once, the bees did not continue to attack him.

“I’ve been followed for a mile in my car by Africanized bees,” he said.

If someone is attacked by Africanized bees, the best thing to do is to run indoors or get inside a car because the sting will continue to attract more bees, he said.

Agar said he has been stung multiple times, but that doesn’t deter him even though he is mildly allergic to bees. “I get hungry to open up a hive,” he said.

The demand for bee removal has been nonstop this summer, said Agar, who has been a beekeeper for seven years and had previous careers as a newspaper reporter and travel writer. His business is called Charlie Bee Co.

Agar said he got five calls in one day for help and has his calendar booked for weeks. The most common place to find beehives is in the eaves of homes and inside water meter boxes, he said.