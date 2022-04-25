Beekeeping 101 on Tuesday, April 26

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19. Her infection was announced Monday. It comes within days after Gov. Ned Lamont announced he had been infected. Bysiewicz's chief of staff says the 60-year-old Democrat is feeling well and plans to isolate from her home for the next five days. Chief of staff Adam Joseph says Bysiewicz took a regularly scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test Sunday that showed a positive result. She took a PCR test Monday morning and is waiting for the results. The 68-year-old Lamont announced Thursday that he had tested positive.