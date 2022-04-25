 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beekeeping 101 on Tuesday, April 26

Beekeeping 101
DOWNTOWN GREENWAY, PROVIDED

Join the Downtown Greenway from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at 801 W. Smith St. in Greensboro to learn how to start your own bee hive or what kind of native plants attract pollinators to add to your garden.

John Pledger with Triad Bee Supply will share his expertise and participants will see the 3,000 Italian honey bees at work in the hive at the Public Orchard on the Downtown Greenway.

The nonprofit is also looking for volunteers to help maintain the two hives this spring and summer.

Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org to RSVP for the class and/or volunteer to help.

  

