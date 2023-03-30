Bennett College will host “Climates of Inequality,” a traveling interactive educational exhibit that highlights climate justice efforts from around the world. Of special interest to the local community is a story based in Greensboro and Princeville: “Environmental Justice Along the Underground Railroad.”

This story was created through a collaboration between UNCG, the town of Princeville and FaithAction International, and it represents some of the environmental issues faced by migrants to and within the region.

To celebrate the exhibit’s opening, Bennett College will also host a kickoff event with keynote speaker La’Meshia Whittington of the North Carolina Black Alliance and Advance North Carolina.

The free, public event is set for 4 to 8 p.m. today, March 30, at Bennett College's Steele Hall Art Gallery, 900 E. Washington St. in Greensboro.

Here is the schedule:

Climates of Inequality exhibit open for viewing: 4-6:15 p.m.

Refreshments: 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Keynote Speaker and Panel Discussion: 6:30-7:30 p.m. (This will take place in the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.)

Exhibit open for viewing: 7:30-8:30 p.m.

The exhibit is available for viewing through Thursday, April 27, on the following schedule:

4-8 p.m. Tuesdays

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays

Special tours are available for educators who would like to bring their classes.

All exhibit materials are offered in both English and Spanish.