Beta Iota Omega Shoes and Eyeglasses Drive on Saturday and Tuesday, Nov. 27 & Nov. 30

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Beta Iota Omega Chapter's global impact committee is holding a shoe and eyeglasses drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
The drop-off location is at Something BARowed Candy Bar, 412 E. Market St. in Greensboro.
Shoes must be paired and secured with rubber bands.
Eyeglasses must be placed in zippered plastic bags.
All donations will be sent to Soles 4 Souls and the Lions Club International for distribution to the needy.
For information, email biopublicrelations@gmail.com.
