Bishop McGuinness girls soccer team recognized on and off field

The 2021 Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School girls soccer team continues during the offseason to receive national recognition for achievements on the field and in the classroom.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Villains have received the United Soccer Coaches’ Team Academic Award. The Villains’ varsity team posted a 4.13 collective grade point average to earn the award. The award went to 169 high school girls teams nationwide.

Bishop McGuinness was one of only eight North Carolina teams receiving the award, and the Villains had the second highest GPA, just behind Wilmington’s Ashley High School at 4.20. Of the 22 Bishop players, 15 achieved a 4.0 GPA or better.

“We certainly take pride in the academic successes and leadership of our players to their soccer program and to their school,” said BMHS girls head coach Ray Alley, “as well as on the field.” The team won its conference championship last spring with a 12-4 record over the shortened COVID-19 affected season.

Two senior team captains, Sunita Agarwala and Emily Silva, currently freshmen at UNC-Chapel Hill and Wake Forest University, respectively, were named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America earlier this summer. They were the fourth and fifth senior Villains in the last five years to receive Scholar All-America honors.