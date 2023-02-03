February is Black History Month. Here is a roundup of local events:

Black History Month Trivia: Feb. 3-28, Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, Greensboro. Quiz on African American history. At the end of the month, the participant with the most correct answers will win a $10 gift card from the local Black-owned business, Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie. Free. 336-373-2015.

Black History Celebration: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4, UNCG’s Mary Channing Coleman Building, 1408 Walker Ave., Greensboro. UNCG women’s basketball. Food trucks and vendors. 336-334-3754.

International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s 2023 Civil Rights Speaker Series: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 8-22. In conjunction with N.C. A&T, UNCG, Bennett College, Guilford College and Greensboro College. Speakers include: The Rev. Andrew Young, Feb. 8, UNCG’s Elliott Auditorium, 507 Stirling St., Greensboro; Johnnetta Cole, Feb. 15, Bennett College’s Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel, 900 E. Washington St., Greensboro; and the Rev. James Lawson, Feb. 22, Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium, 710 Levi Coffin Drive. 336-274-9199 or https://sitinmovement.org/civil-rights-series.

High Point Museum: The museum is hosting four free programs in the museum’s lecture gallery at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. Viewing of the documentary “The Unlocking the Door of Opportunity”: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 4. “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”: 1 p.m. Feb. 11. The History of CUCC in High Point: 10 a.m. Feb. 18. The Montford Marines of High Point: 1 p.m. Feb. 25. 336-885-1859.

Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of North Carolina Hosts 20th North Carolina Black History Month Genealogy Conference: Feb. 11, Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro. Also, there is a banquet from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Embassy Suites Hotel. For information, visit www.ncaahgs.org, www.aahgs.org or www. ncaahgschapters.org. To register for the conference, visit www.eventbrite.com.

The Sounds of Freedom—From Slavery to Civil Rights: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Mary D. Williams, an adjunct professor at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, will sing spirituals and protest songs. 336-318-6800.

Black History Hall of Fame: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Archdale Public Library; 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16, Asheboro Public Library; 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15, Franklinville Public Library; 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Liberty Public Library; 10 a.m. Feb. 17, Ramseur Public Library; 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Randleman Public Library; 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Seagrove Public Library. Interactive show by Bright Star Theatre.

Free Black History Month bookmarks: Biscuitville restaurants. Highlights the accomplishments of three local individuals, including one of Biscuitville’s own team members, Bruce Conyers, an operator of Biscuitville’s Huffman Mill Road restaurant in Burlington. Also, Catrina Thompson, first Black woman to serve as chief of police at the Winston-Salem Police Department, appointed by the President of the United States to serve as the United States Marshal for the Middle District of NC, and Samantha Foxx Winship, who owns and operates one of five registered Black-owned farms in Forsyth County.