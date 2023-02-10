February is Black History Month. Here is a roundup of local events:

Black History Month Trivia: Feb. 10-28, Glenn McNairy Branch Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, Greensboro. Quiz on African American history. At the end of the month, the participant with the most correct answers will win a $10 gift card from the local Black-owned business, Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie. Free. 336-373-2015.

February 11th Association Hosts Prayer Vigil: 4 p.m. Feb. 11, at the site where Woolworth’s once stood on Wrenn Street in High Point near the monument designed by sculptor Thomas Jay Warren. This is where 26 high school students, led by the Revs. B. Elton Cox and Fred Shuttlesworth, refused to leave the store’s lunch counter without being served on Feb. 11, 1960. 336-899-0879 or latoya.bullock@unitedwayhp.org.

International Civil Rights Center & Museum’s 2023 Civil Rights Speaker Series: 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 15-22. In conjunction with N.C. A&T, UNCG, Bennett College, Guilford College and Greensboro College. Speakers include: Johnnetta Cole, Feb. 15, Bennett College’s Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel, 900 E. Washington St., Greensboro; and the Rev. James Lawson, Feb. 22, Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium, 710 Levi Coffin Drive. 336-274-9199 or https://sitinmovement.org/civil-rights-series.

High Point Museum: The museum is hosting several free programs in the museum’s lecture gallery at 1859 E. Lexington Ave. “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman”: 1 p.m. Feb. 11. The History of CUCC in High Point: 10 a.m. Feb. 18. The Montford Marines of High Point: 1 p.m. Feb. 25. 336-885-1859.

Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society of North Carolina Hosts 20th North Carolina Black History Month Genealogy Conference: Feb. 11, Embassy Suites Hotel in Greensboro. Also, there is a banquet from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Embassy Suites Hotel. For information, visit www.ncaahgs.org, www.aahgs.org or www. ncaahgschapters.org. To register for the conference, visit www.eventbrite.com.

The Sounds of Freedom—From Slavery to Civil Rights: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. Mary D. Williams, an adjunct professor at Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, will sing spirituals and protest songs. 336-318-6800.

Black History Hall of Fame: 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Archdale Public Library; 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16, Asheboro Public Library; 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15, Franklinville Public Library; 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Liberty Public Library; 10 a.m. Feb. 17, Ramseur Public Library; 3:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Randleman Public Library; 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Seagrove Public Library. Interactive show by Bright Star Theatre.

Ad-Hoc Committee on African American Disparity Meets: 6 p.m. Feb. 23, Zoom. Representatives from the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project will talk about the 1887 lynching of Guilford County teen Eugene Hairston. tinyurl.com/bp7v2j29. Meeting ID: 915 1305 6243. Passcode: 793452. Dial by phone: 301-715-8592. Information, 336-373-2038.

Free Black History Month bookmarks: Biscuitville restaurants. Highlights the accomplishments of three local individuals, including one of Biscuitville’s own team members, Bruce Conyers, an operator of Biscuitville’s Huffman Mill Road restaurant in Burlington. Also, Catrina Thompson, first Black woman to serve as chief of police at the Winston-Salem Police Department, appointed by the President of the United States to serve as the United States Marshal for the Middle District of NC, and Samantha Foxx Winship, who owns and operates one of five registered Black-owned farms in Forsyth County.