Blind love of volunteering prompts man to assist blind couple get marriage license

Howard Goldberg volunteers

Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg (right) and Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen assist Alisa Townsend and Terry Evans Jr. with applying for a marriage license.

 IVAN SAUL CUTLER, PROVIDED

Greensboro Realtor Howard Goldberg performed a “mitzvah” or good deed, in assisting a blind couple to obtain a marriage license. Call it blind love for assisting people in need.

When Goldberg learned that Alisa Townsend and Terry Evans Jr. wanted to get married, “I kept my vow to do a good deed and arranged to assist them in obtaining a marriage license.” He met the couple at their apartment and transported them to the Guilford County Register of Deeds.

At the marriage kiosk, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen greeted the couple and provided Goldberg with information to fill out the electronic application form. Moments later, they stepped to the counter to receive their marriage license. They plan to marry in the next 60 days.

A Realtor with Keller-Williams, Goldberg has been a volunteer for Industries for the Blind, “helping whenever and wherever I can,” he said.

Goldberg often gives his time to groups and organizations. Most recently, he served as an artist buddy during the N.C. Folk Festival. In 2020, during the early voting period before the presidential election, he picked up sight-impaired people to help them register to vote, as well transporting them to the polls.

