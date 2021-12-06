Blue Ridge Companies’ Telethon for Toys is back for a second year. The High Point-based property management, development and construction company will collect donations for families in need this holiday season. For the past decade, Blue Ridge Companies has filled a semi-truck with toys every year for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19 in 2020, the company decided to go digital with the telethon and accepting online monetary donations. It was such a huge success that Blue Ridge Companies is bringing the telethon back for a second year.

The telethon will be live from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 8, and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook Page. It will include segments from employees, business partners, and suppliers. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $10,000 during the two-hour telethon for the local Toys for Tots organization.