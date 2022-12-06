Blue Ridge Companies’ Telethon for Toys offers free lunch on Wednesday, Dec. 7

Blue Ridge Companies’ Telethon for Toys is back for a third year. The High Point-based property management, development and construction company will collect donations for families in need this holiday season. For the past decade, Blue Ridge Companies has filled a semi-truck with toys every year for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19 in 2020, the company decided to go digital with the telethon and accept online monetary donations. The telethon has been such a huge success, raising $65,000 last year, that Blue Ridge Companies is bringing it back for a third year.

The telethon will be live from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and will be accessible via Zoom and the company’s Facebook Page. It will include segments from employees, business partners, suppliers and feature their pets getting in the holiday spirit. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $15,000 during the two-hour telethon for the local Toys for Tots organization.

During the telethon, make an in-person donation of any size, and receive a free burger lunch at the Porterhouse Food Truck on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Porterhouse Food Truck will be located at Palladium Park Apartments and holiday greeters will be available to accept in person donations. Anyone is welcome to donate.

Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal is available now on blueridgecompanies.com. Click on the “Donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will stay in the Triad to help local families.

Top sponsors for this year’s telethon include Arnold Roofing & Restoration, RestorePro Reconstruction, BluSky, RealPage and Paragon Services Group.