Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to host fall color webinar on Oct. 6 with photographer J. Scott Graham

Webinar on Oct. 6

The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation will host a free 30-minute webinar at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, with photographer J. Scott Graham, who will discuss the best ways to enjoy fall color along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Graham will share tips for finding and photographing fall color and discuss his experiences exploring the Parkway for 33 years and 33 autumns. He recently released the book, "Blue Ridge Parkway, A Magnificent Journey." Though most well-known for his legendary images of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Graham has an impressive portfolio that he utilizes to create brands for many state parks, national historic sites, and picturesque destinations throughout the United States and in the Caribbean.

The webinar is the latest installment of the Insider’s Report series, which highlights the nonprofit’s projects and programs, ways to enjoy the national park unit, Parkway history, and more. To register, visit BRPFoundation.org/events.

