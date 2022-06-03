Business Milestones

Achievers

Launch Greensboro hosted its bi-annual Demo Day, the culmination event of its 14-week accelerator program, LaunchLab Growth, on May 23. The 10 companies from LaunchLab Growth celebrated their learning and progress, and showcased their strategies for growth with the entrepreneurial community in attendance.

Each company gave a four-minute pitch to a live audience and a panel of judges at the Elm & Bain event venue. Judges selected Sterling Freeman, founder of literary and arts education company, Little Light Series, as the winner. Freeman will go on to present at Launch Greensboro’s annual pitch competition, Capital Connects, in 2023.

The 10 presenting companies included: 3D Upfitters, A Moment with Monet, Eleanor Jade Handmade, Little Light Series, iMPACT Project, Insightful Branding, Optera, Shown N3D, Soledier Socks and Vibin In Peace

LaunchLab Growth is the Accelerator Program of Launch Greensboro, the entrepreneurship arm of the Chamber of Commerce. Throughout the program, held twice yearly, entrepreneurs are instructed on topics such as sales, digital marketing, customer segmentation, forecasting and more. They have access to resources to help their business grow faster, including local university interns, mentors and expert services.

Announcements

Beth Kizhnerman, the owner of Greensboro’s Smith Street Diner and Bistro Sofia, and her business partner, Jerry Kizhnerman, plan to open another Greensboro restaurant and marketplace this month called Gate City Provisions, Eatery and Market.

The new restaurant at 1901 Spring Garden St. will offer an eclectic menu of old-world sandwiches and modern favorites.

For information, call 336-295-9484 or visit www.facebook.com/GateCityProvisions.

Honors

Former Greensboro Day School girls soccer coach Kim Burroughs will be inducted into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame, as announced by the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame at a press conference on May 25. Burroughs served as head coach of the girls soccer team at GDS for 31 years before retiring from coaching in 2021. He continues to teach art and ceramics at the school.

During his coaching career, Burroughs won 433 total games and led the Bengals to 12 state championships in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association. His teams have won 20 championships in the Piedmont Athletic Conference of Independent Schools and one championship in the Piedmont Triad Athletic Conference.

The Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame will honor Burroughs and other 2022 inductees at a reception and banquet Sept. 20.

Military

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Cleston Williams is at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, serving as the command’s Underway Replenishment In-Service Engineering Agent leading petty officer, drug and alcohol program adviser, master at arms, financial specialist, sexual assault prevention and reporting military lead and assistant command fitness leader.

He takes all his responsibilities in stride, with an efficiency and confidence that helped earn him NSWC PHD’s Sailor of the Year accolade for fiscal 2021.

That win enabled him to recently represent not only NSWC PHD but all 10 warfare centers during the Naval Sea Systems Command Enterprise Sailor of the Year selection, which took place April 22 at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.

Earlier that month, Williams was named the Sailor of the Year for the warfare centers.

He went on to Washington, D.C., to compete as one of five active duty finalists for the NAVSEA Enterprise Sailor of the Year honor through additional board interviews.

During the ceremony, all finalists received a Navy commendation medal signed and presented by Vice Adm. William Galinis, commander, NAVSEA. Fire Controlman 1st Class Adriane Watson, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, the only female active duty finalist, was named the NAVSEA Enterprise Sailor of the Year.

On the Move

Fidelity Bank has announced that Donald Shaw has joined its team in High Point as a senior business development officer.

After a nationwide search and competitive process, Nasha McCray has been appointed as Greensboro’s assistant city manager. McCray has served as the director of the parks and recreation department since January 2018. She will assume her new role July 1.

Jamilla Pinder is joining Cone Health Foundation to serve in the newly created role of director of equity and community engagement.

MM Interior Design Group has welcomed Robyn May to its team. May has years of residential and commercial design experience, and she is National Council for Interior Design Qualification licensed.

Sarah Faircloth has joined CarneyCo, a marketing communications agency, as the newest account coordinator.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton announced June 1 that longtime WXII-TV news anchor Talitha Vickers has joined the firm as a marketing and business development manager.

The Greensboro Police Department has appointed Josie Cambareri to the position of public information manager. Cambareri, who will officially begin June 16, joined GPD in September 2019 in the Office of Community Engagement where she used department programming, events and partnerships for the benefit of police-community relations.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.