Business Milestones

Achievers
Eight Nexsen Pruet attorneys have been named as 2022 North Carolina Super Lawyers. Greensboro Nexsen Pruet attorneys who were recognized include: Eric H. Biesecker and R. Harper Heckman, construction litigation; Erin Cowan Mosley, real estate; and Christine L. Myatt, bankruptcy — business.
Selection is based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement including: Verdicts and settlements, transactions, representative clients, experience, honors and awards, special licenses and certifications, position within the law firm, Bar and/or professional activity, pro bono and community service, scholarly lectures and writings, education and employment background, as well as other outstanding achievements.
* * * *
Guilford Metro 911 received its sixth re-accreditation from the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center for Emergency Fire Dispatch.
“Maintaining this accreditation is a priority for us at Guilford Metro 911. It shows our commitment to operating at the highest standards and being a true asset to our community,” said GM 911 Director Melanie Neal. “We couldn’t accomplish this though, if it weren’t for a truly dedicated staff who are fully committed to our mission, which is to help save lives and assist in someone’s time of need.”
ACE promotes organizational excellence in public safety communications by encouraging committed agencies to complete “20 Points of Accreditation,” a rigorous and measurable set of globally recognized best practices. ACE designation is reserved for high-performing agencies that consistency put in the work to achieve excellence. It’s a distinguished award and badge of honor for those who cultivate center-wide pride, teamwork and innovation by putting their communities first.
* * * *
Barbara R. Morgenstern has been listed in Best Lawyers in America in family law and family law mediation. She has also been listed in Legal Elite and North Carolina Super Lawyers in family law. Her firm, Morgenstern & Associates, is listed as a Tier 1 firm in metropolitan areas in family law by U.S. News & World Report.
* * * *
Sixteen attorneys in the Greensboro office of Brooks Pierce have been named to the 2022 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers, including four who were noted as “Rising Stars.”
The Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as 2022 Super Lawyers are: Jimmy Adams, business litigation; Mark Davidson, business/corporate; Kearns Davis, criminal defense: white collar, Top 10 North Carolina Lawyers; Bob King, environmental law; Beth Langley, employment and labor; Jeff Oleynik, bankruptcy: business, Top 100 North Carolina Lawyers; Jim Phillips and Reid Phillips, business litigation, Top 100 North Carolina Lawyers; David Sar, intellectual property litigation; Bob Singer, banking; John Small, bankruptcy: business; and Jennifer Van Zant, business litigation, Top 10 North Carolina lawyers, Top 50 North Carolina Women Lawyers.
The Greensboro Brooks Pierce attorneys recognized as 2022 “Rising Stars” are: Kim Marston, Clint Morse and Andy Rodenbough, business litigation; and Elizabeth Troutman, schools and education.
Firmwide, 27 attorneys were named to the list, including eight as “Rising Stars.”
* * * *
Melanie Neal, executive director of Guilford Metro 911, completed the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials Certified Public Safety Executive Program. Neal, who finished Jan. 14, joins 171 CPEs in the world and six in North Carolina.
Participants may be managers, supervisors, agency executives or others whose work and life experiences have motivated them to learn the necessary skills to successfully lead organizations within public safety agencies.
* * * *
Lisa Stahlmann has been reappointed by Guilford County Board of Commissioners to GTCC's board of trustees for a third four-year term which will end June 30, 2025.
Stahlmann, who has been a member of the GTCC board of trustees since 2013, was sworn in for her latest term during a GTCC board of trustees meeting on Jan. 13.
Stahlmann is a senior commercial loan officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration and has long been involved in community and civic activities, which include serving four years on the High Point City Council.
Awards
N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec was named a “Defender of Public Safety” by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for her support of law enforcement during the General Assembly’s 2021 session.
Krawiec said, “I find it an absolute privilege to support our men and women who faithfully defend their communities. I commend them for answering their call to serve us in this selfless way. God Bless you all.”
During a session that saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety-related reform bills, Krawiec dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities and the state.
That legislative work included securing $7.5 million in grants to help sheriffs’ offices in counties with a population of fewer than 210,000 people, increasing the penalty for breaking or entering a vehicle operated by any law enforcement agency with the intent to commit a felony or larceny, and increasing the penalty for possessing or selling fentanyl.
* * * *
The Greensboro Police Department, which was awarded national accreditation on Nov. 19 by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, recently received its 11th award. CALEA is the leading credentialing agency for law enforcement organizations and considered the Gold Standard of Public Safety.
GPD underwent a gold standard assessment and during the reaccreditation process, CALEA client service members reviewed policies and procedures every year, for four years, to verify compliance. At the end of the fourth year, a team of CALEA assessors examined all aspects of GPD to include community engagement, policies, procedures, equipment and facilities. The assessors also interviewed members of the community and agency employees.
After confirming standard compliance through file reviews, observation of agency activities and interviews, the commission voted unanimously to award the Greensboro Police Department its 11th award, signifying excellence in public safety and commitment to the community.
In 1986, the Greensboro Police Department was the first law enforcement agency in North Carolina to receive CALEA accreditation. It has maintained its accreditation status for 35 years.
On the Move
- Jeremy Coble has accepted the position of customer service director with the city of High Point and will begin Jan. 31. Coble is currently the assistant director of taxpayer assistance and collection for the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
- Chip Womick is the new director of services for Keaton's Place, a recovery resource center at 120 Worth St. in Asheboro. The nonprofit helps people find placement for treatment for alcohol and other drug addictions. In the eight months since opening in May, more than 60 people seeking help have contacted Keaton's Place. A writer, Womick retired from The Courier-Tribune in 2018. Visit www.keatonsplace.org for information and to sign up for the newsletter.
- Scott Bohannon will serve as the next president and CEO of the Center for Creative Leadership. Bohannon was most recently senior client partner and a president at global management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Bohannon will succeed longtime President and CEO John R. Ryan.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.