Business Milestones

Stahlmann is a senior commercial loan officer for the U.S. Small Business Administration and has long been involved in community and civic activities, which include serving four years on the High Point City Council.

Awards

N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec was named a “Defender of Public Safety” by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association for her support of law enforcement during the General Assembly’s 2021 session.

Krawiec said, “I find it an absolute privilege to support our men and women who faithfully defend their communities. I commend them for answering their call to serve us in this selfless way. God Bless you all.”

During a session that saw a heavy concentration of law enforcement and public safety-related reform bills, Krawiec dedicated time and effort during the session advocating for law enforcement issues important to the association which impact the office of sheriff, local communities and the state.