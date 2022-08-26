Business Milestones

Achievers

Treana A. Bowling, owner of the consulting firm Educational Dimensions Unlimited, has been named chairwoman of the GTCC Board of Trustees.

Bowling has served as member of the board since 2014. She has chaired the curriculum committee since 2016, was secretary to the board from 2017-2019 and was vice chairwoman from 2020-2022.

* * * *

The 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America highlights the legal talent of 10 Schell Bray attorneys, all included in the 2023 Best Lawyers list: Holly H. Alderman, Barbara R. Christy and Thomas P. Hockman, real estate; Michael H. Godwin, Amy H. Kincaid, Jennifer L. J. Koenig and Paul H. Livingston Jr., trusts and estates; Garland G. Graham, corporate; April E. Kight, corporate, venture capital; and Thomas C. Watkins, banking and finance, corporate.

* * * *

Eighteen Ellis & Winters attorneys, including five in Greensboro, were named to the 2023 Best Lawyers List: Jonathan A. Berkelhammer, commercial litigation, litigation — insurance, personal injury litigation — defendants, product liability litigation — defendants; Andrew S. Chamberlin, personal injury litigation — defendants, product liability litigation — defendants; Christopher W. Jackson, commercial litigation; Curtis J. Shipley, construction law, environmental law, litigation — environmental; and Dixie T. Wells, bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation.

Best Lawyers also announced firm attorney Steven A. Scoggan as a recipient for their “Ones to Watch” list. This recognition was for Scoggan’s commercial litigation work.

Berkelhammer was also awarded “The Attorney of the Year” for his commercial litigation practice in Greensboro.

* * * *

Woodruff Family Law Group attorneys Jessica Bullock, Jonathan Csuka and Carolyn Woodruff were recently included in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for family law.

Also, Taylor Clay was recently included in the 2023 edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for her work in family law. Clay is a director at Woodruff Family Law Group.

* * * *

Cone Health has made the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers 2022. This award is presented by Forbes and Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Announcements

Chris Brooks recently opened his Hounds Town USA, a national dog daycare and boarding franchise, at 123 S. Walnut Circle in Greensboro.

After spending 30 years in corporate America and the past five as a franchise consultant helping other entrepreneurs find their dream investments, Brooks decided it was time to experience the franchise world for himself.

The interactive dog daycare seeks to help dogs reduce their anxiety and improve their social skills.

For information, call 336-308-8444, email greensboro-guilford@houndstownusa.com or visit https://houndstownusa.com/locations/greensboro-guilford.

* * * *

JD Financial Group and Associates has returned to its roots in downtown Greensboro. James Q. Dean is the founder and president.

The insurance agency has three active divisions that provide financial services that meet clients’ needs. Forward Observation provides tax strategies for business owners and families. The Federal Market division serves federal government hospital employees. Serving Those Who Serve helps police officers, firefighters and first responders.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at 300 N. Greene St.

Military

A native of Burlington is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Cowpens.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Briggs, a 2010 Clover Garden High School graduate, joined the Navy six years ago.

“My brother is in the Army,” said Briggs. “I saw his accomplishments and how much he traveled and wanted the same thing for myself. So, of course I had to join the opposing branch to compete with him.”

On the Move

Yaveshia Clegg

, a real estate sales professional in Greensboro, has joined the Keller Williams Triad Market Center.

Klaussner Home Furnishings has announced that current Chief Financial Officer

David Cybulski

has been named president and chief executive officer. Cybulski has served as CFO since 2019. Cybulski has served as interim-CEO since July following the retirement of Terry McNew.

Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs has hired

Caleb Cronce as an incoming senior audit associate.