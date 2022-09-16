Business Milestones

Achievers

Pinnacle Financial Partners has again earned a spot on People Magazine’s 100 Companies That Care list, jointly chosen by the publication and Great Place to Work.

Pinnacle came in at No. 35 on the list, joining much larger international brands like Target, Salesforce and Hilton, all chosen for the generosity of their company benefits and charitable work, as well as personal accounts of the impact these organizations have made on the lives of their employees.

To see the list, visit https://people.com/human-interest/people-100-companies-that-care-2022/.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 28 North Carolina candidates, including Laura Maria Tutterow of Greensboro, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in July.

Also, the board approved 81 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Aug. 29. Local individuals were: Madison Gray Houck of Greensboro, Brandon Lee Blair of Jamestown, Brianna Joyce Cardwell of Madison and Caroline Martin Haga of Reidsville.

* * * *

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Robert Doyle Chandler of Greensboro to the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners as a cosmetology instructor. Chandler has been the co-director of education and an instructor at Leon’s Beauty School since 1978, and has been a stylist at Leon’s Style Salon since 1993.

Also, Cooper appointed Darlene E. Garrett of Greensboro to the GTCC College Board of Trustees as a member at-large. Garrett recently stepped away after nearly 20 years on the Guilford County Board of Education and continues to be an advocate for public education.

* * * *

The North Carolina Campus Engagement network named Allison Walker, instructor of English and director of service learning for High Point University’s Center for Community Engagement, as an Engaged Faculty Scholar. Two faculty members in the network are selected annually for the statewide role that lasts one year. Walker’s appointment began July 1.

Engaged Faculty Scholars receive support from the NCCE to deepen an existing project at their school and to serve as consultants to another North Carolina university. Through this opportunity, Walker will work to expand the existing community partnerships of the HPU service learning program and add new partnerships.

Walker’s project is “A Seat at the Table: An HPU Center for Community Engagement Initiative.” As part of her project, she is coordinating the development of a partnership with River Landing at Sandy Ridge, a continuing care retirement community. This partnership will connect young adults at HPU with elder adults.

* * * *

The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association named the winners of its 2022 board of directors elections at its annual meeting Sept. 7.

The following GRRA members were named winners: Marvette Artis with Wilkinson Triad Realty, president-elect; Stephanie Mabe Pruitt with Allen Tate, assistant treasurer; and Jim Dowell Jr. with BHHS Yost & Little Realty, Sheila Magee with Allen Tate, Hillary Meredith with BHHS Yost & Little Realty, and Maxine Nelson with Keller Williams One, directors.

* * * *

Justin Outling, partner and director of diversity and inclusion at Brooks Pierce, has been appointed to the Gateway Research Park Board of Directors. The organization provides laboratories and office space to businesses, universities and the Greensboro community.

* * * *

The Home Care Association of America has announced the finalists for the 2022 Caregiver of the Year Award. Paula Candler of Bayada Home Health Care in Greensboro is among the finalists.

This national award honors in-home caregivers for their dedication to caring for seniors, people with disabilities and children with complex medical conditions in their own homes.

The top caregiver will be announced during the HCAOA annual Leadership Conference on Sept. 18 in Orlando and will receive a $1,000 cash award.

* * * *

The High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Chris Henson as chairman, Mark Webb as vice chairman/treasurer and Shirley Frye as secretary.

This announcement at the start of the 2022-23 academic year follows the university welcoming its largest total enrollment in history of 6,000 total students and 1,600 new students. This number of new students exceeds the total enrollment of 2005, when HPU President Nido Qubein began leading HPU through a total transformation.

Henson, a 1983 HPU graduate, was president and chief operating officer of BB&T until it entered into a merger of equals to form Truist, and post-merger integration he retired as Truist’s senior executive vice president and head of banking insurance.

Webb, a 1983 alumnus, owns and operates Interstate Foam and Supply in Conover.

Frye, a longtime educator in Greensboro, received recognition in May 2022 with the Triad Business Journal’s Outstanding Women in Business Special Achievement Award. It was the most recent of many accolades she has earned in her lifetime, including the News & Record Woman of the Year award in 2017 and the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest civilian honors.

* * * *

High Point University has welcomed another global leader to the growing Access to Innovators Program list. Steve Spangler, educator in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), author, television personality and business leader, joins HPU as STEM Educator in Residence.

Announcements

UPS expects to hire more than 1,100 seasonal employees in the Greensboro area ahead of the holiday rush. Its streamlined, digital-first process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. And nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. Seasonal package car driver and tractor-trailer driver positions begin at $21 per hour.

Applicants should apply at jobs-ups.com. UPS employees can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.

* * * *

Downtown Greensboro has announced that more than $105,481 was spent locally in the center city’s small businesses during its 14-week Summer Passport Program.

Weekly winners of the $500 grand prize were: Amanda Loftis, Jacob Raymond Jewelry; Elizabeth Cooper, Cille and Scoe; Joy Johnson, Just Be; Kathy Mabe, Bliss Downtown; Mikayla Bryant, Design Archives; Zach Usher, Lewis & Elm; Amanda Wilson, Natty Greene’s; Joseph Wyatt, Luxe Fragrance; Rebecca Klossner, Bonchon; Kara Schroeder, Bliss Downtown; Delilah Flores, Moore Music Company; Kim Hicks, Bijan’s Salon; David Song, Moore Music Company; and Lea Frederick, B Christopher’s.

For 14 weeks DGI challenged the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro to dine at and shop in person. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants uploaded a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt received $500.

* * * *

Curriculum Associates, an education technology company that provides classroom support to more than 12.5 million students and 800,000 teachers nationwide, has leased the third floor of 200 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. The 8,475-square-foot office is in the historic Meyer’s Building, which also houses the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The company is hiring for roles across the organization and for Greensboro-specific roles in engineering, events, marketing and research. Interested candidates can view open positions and apply at www.cainc.com/workforus.

* * * *

Dr. Akeia Everett will open Grandover Village Dental Care, a family dental practice, on Sept. 23.

Everett earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Howard University College of Dentistry in Washington, D.C.

Her practice is at 6021 W. Gate City Blvd., Suite C in Greensboro. For information, call 336-864-5646 or visit http://GrandoverVillageDentalCare.com.

On the Move

Klaussner Home Furnishings has hired Joseph Rosenberg as executive vice president of sales and marketing and Amy Archer

as vice president of merchandising, domestic upholstery. Rosenberg began his career at Klaussner more than 30 years ago as a manufacturer’s representative. He moved to Lane Furniture in 2003 where he served as vice president of sales. Archer recognized in the industry for her expertise in the merchandising and design space, most recently served as president of Creating Inspired Seating where she focused on upholstered product for domestic upholstery companies.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted

Linell Johnson

to the role of senior vice president, controller. Previously, he was vice president, controller.

Awards

The Downtown Greenway was honored with the “Great Place for Public Art” award by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association. The award, which recognizes places that showcase their community’s creative side, was presented at the APA-NC Conference in Winston-Salem, held Sept. 13-16.

The Greensboro Planning Department and Action Greensboro submitted the nomination.

Grants

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $3.1 million in grants to support business development and job growth in North Carolina communities impacted by the declining use of coal.

Gateway Research Park in Greensboro will receive a $2.1 million grant to expand a manufacturing facility in support of the growth of minority-owned businesses. The EDA investment will be matched with $750,000 in local funds and is expected to create 33 jobs, retain 25 jobs and generate $3.1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem will receive a $1 million grant for expansion of the Enterprise Center, to support the development of additional food-based businesses. The EDA investment will be matched with $300,000 in local funds and is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 15 jobs and generate $680,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

These projects were made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Piedmont Triad Regional Council.