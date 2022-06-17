Business Milestones

Achievers

N.C. A&T Master of Accountancy Director Kecia Williams Smith has been named one of the 25 Most Powerful Women in Accounting for 2022 by The American Institute of CPAs and CPA Practice Advisor.

Smith is an assistant accounting professor in the Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, where she has led the MACC program since it was established in 2019, as well as the director of the Center for Accounting Diversity.

United Way of Greater Greensboro held its annual meeting June 8. Thirteen board members were appointed to serve new and/or renewed terms, bringing the organization’s total board membership to 32 diverse community representatives. New/renewed board members include: Tracie Catlett, head of school, Greensboro Day School; Tom Cromartie, chief financial officer, Morrisette; Tim Gibson, vice president and resident director wealth management adviser, Merrill Lynch; Kathleen Kelly, founding and managing partner, Compass Financial Partners, a Marsh McLennan Agency; Jenni Marsh, senior vice president of consulting, Truist Leadership Institute; Davida Martin, retired attorney; Phil McCall, retired community volunteer; Heather Milligan, senior vice president of life underwriting and new business, Lincoln Financial; Denise Patterson, school support officer, Guilford County Schools; Teri Shelton, vice chancellor for research and engagement, UNCG; Bryan Starrett, partner, Brooks Pierce; Tricia Teter, philanthropy officer of women’s and children’s services, Cone Health; and Jill White, senior council at Womble, Bond, Dickenson.

Board officers were also announced and include: Davida Martin, retired attorney, chairwoman; Michele Deuterman, senior vice president of human resources at ITG Brands, vice-chairwoman; Mike Gillis, partner at DMJ & Company, treasurer; Adam Tarleton, partner, Brooks Pierce, secretary and legal counsel; and Scott Baker, president of TowneBank, campaign chairman.

Leadership North Carolina held the graduation for its 29th class May 11 at the North Carolina Museum of History.

Each year, through a rigorous selection process, LNC chooses a class of established and emerging leaders from across the state to participate in its program. Leadership North Carolina’s Class 29 comprises top leaders from the government, business, nonprofit and education sectors.

Local participants included: Mat Hayes, account executive, Siemens Medical Solutions; Elayne Jones, business officer, N.C. A&T; and John White, chief North Carolina lobbyist/manager — state and local affairs, Dominion Energy.

Ellis & Winters was again recognized as a top North Carolina law firm in both of its major practice areas, commercial litigation and real estate, by Chambers USA in its 2022 Guide.

Partners from the firm’s Greensboro office who were listed are Jon Berkelhammer and Dixie Wells, both in commercial litigation.

Announcements

Family owned and operated Allen Industries, based out of Greensboro, acquired the Mount Airy production facility of national sign company Kieffer|Starlite (previously Burton Signworks) on April 6.

Allen Industries got its start in 1931 with neon signs, growing into a full-service signage and architectural elements manufacturer and installation company. The fourth-generation sign-maker has a national footprint with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Ohio. The Mount Airy facility will be Allen Industries seventh location, allowing the signage company more capacity, equipment and expertise to design, build and maintain every type of signage and re-imaging program and fulfill even more projects across the U.S. and abroad. Allen Industries completed nearly 2,000 national and international installations last year.

Allen Industries plans to add employees and bring back the numbers and culture of the former Burton Electric Signs/Burton Signworks and welcomes all applications. For information, visit www.allenindustries.com/careers.

Southerlands Cigar Lounge at 804 N. Main St. in High Point held its grand opening and ribbon cutting June 16. Wayne Southerland is the owner.

The space will be open year-round and features a bar, luxury seating, a 700-square-foot outdoor deck, private smoke rooms and lockers for beverage storage.

Awards

The Direct Selling Education Foundation recently awarded its Educator of the Year to Dianne H.B. Welsh, Hayes Distinguished Professor and founding director, entrepreneurship cross-disciplinary program, at UNCG.

The foundation honored Welsh at the Direct Selling Association’s Engage 2022 conference in Boca Raton, Fla., on June 7. The award is given to educators who demonstrate outstanding service to the foundation through leadership, personal involvement, teaching and research.

Under Welsh’s leadership, seven UNCG Entrepreneurship Cross-Disciplinary Program professors each developed one week of direct selling lectures and assignments for courses in sales, marketing and entrepreneurship. The modules, distributed by DSEF to its 250+ fellows, were designed to be incorporated easily into business classes across the nation.

Welsh was also presented with the medal of St. John Paul II for her inaugural speech of the first Ph.D. class at the University of the Most Holy Conception in Concepción, Chile, on May 28.

Bernie Mann, president and publisher of “Our State” magazine, is the 2022 recipient of the City and Regional Magazine Association’s Milton W. Jones Lifetime Achievement Award. Each year, the City and Regional Magazine Association honors a person or business who has greatly contributed to the industry.

Mann received the award at a ceremony May 23 in St. Louis during the association’s annual conference.

Mann purchased “The State” magazine in 1996 and changed the name to “Our State” to reflect the inclusive nature of the magazine.

The magazine has grown from 23,000 subscribers in 1996 to 188,000 today. The magazine celebrates its 89th anniversary in June 2022.

In March 2018, Mann sold the company into an ESOP, an employee stock ownership plan. While he remains the publisher of “Our State,” he is no longer the owner — the employees are.

UNCG Vice Chancellor for Research and Engagement Terri L. Shelton has received the Engagement Scholarship Consortium’s 2022 Distinguished Engaged Scholar Award.

The highly competitive awards program recognizes exemplary contributions to community-engaged scholarship at public and private higher education institutions.

Shelton, a clinical psychologist and UNCG’s Carol Jenkins Mattocks Distinguished Professor, has served as a principal investigator or co-investigator on projects representing more than $42 million in external funding. She is particularly known for her pioneering work around family-centered care, which includes a 1987 book that served as the foundation for many of the nation’s current health policies when it comes to children with special health care needs — and the creation of the Institute for Patient- and Family-Centered Care, now celebrating its 30th anniversary.

CPN of North Carolina recently awarded Lindsey Architecture with a Star Award for its design of the Greensboro Science Center Zoo expansion. Awarded in the $10-$25 million category, the award recognized the community impact and significance of the project, collaboration among the design team, and the functional and visual aesthetic of the design.

The expansion added approximately four acres to the 22-acre site, providing new exhibits for flamingos, red pandas, pygmy hippos, okapi, cassowary and a cat complex, which are new animals to North Carolina that require accommodations to assist with breeding and support long, healthy lives. On-site functions and spaces include a veterinary hospital, stream and pond improvements and visitor wayfinding.

The Star Award honors project excellence among CPN member firms each year, and the jury-based selections are chosen on the merits and challenges of a project, owner satisfaction and CPN member participation. Project team and CPN member firms include: Samet Corporation; Wescott, Small and Associates; System Contractors; and SM&E.

The award was presented in person during CPN’s annual state conference’s black tie gala in May.

Military

Cadet Mirage Vyas, son of Sachin and Ami Vyas of Greensboro, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on May 21.

Vyas graduated from Durham School of the Arts High School in 2018. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in systems engineering. He is commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the finance branch with detail in armor and will report to Fort Benning, Ga., for his training.

On the Move

David Pittman

has been named campus dean of GTCC’s Greensboro, High Point and aviation campuses. In his role as campus dean, Pittman will be responsible for the overall administration and operation of the three campuses. He will also supervise the Student Conduct and Community Standards Office, the Student Life Office and Titan Link. Pittman comes to GTCC from Duke University where he collaborated with the school of engineering in designing the curriculum and instructing a pre-orientation program as well as the first-year seminar, Thrive, for 50 first-year students. He also served as senior director of student life at Duke University.

Vi-Anne Antrum

has been named chief nursing officer for Cone Health. Antrum has been in the role on an interim basis.

Tremonteo Crawford

, vice president and chief nursing officer at Randolph Health, will retire Aug. 1.

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced three new new faculty appointments:

Natalie Blackman, assistant professor of voice/acting; Nathaniel Mitchell, lecturer of music theory; and Clare Parker

, assistant professor of costume design.

Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith

has been named the chief medical officer at Annie Penn Hospital. Harraway-Smith has served in the interim role at Annie Penn Hospital since September 2021.

Greensboro Sports Foundation President/CEO Richard Beard has announced the appointment of

Demp Bradford

as the organization’s vice president/chief operating officer, effective July 1.

