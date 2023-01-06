Business Milestones

Achievers

Reconsidered Goods has announced seven new additions to its board of directors: Kristen Redman, RAS Crane & Partners; Madison Wulf, Force Management; Carlos Valencia, ITG Brands; Hillary Zaken, Elon University; Sallie Daniels, former art teacher; Cydnee Mebane, Downtown Greensboro; and Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill Center for NC Art.

Reconsidered Goods is a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental awareness, community engagement and creative expression through reuse, education and the arts. The organization accepts donated materials from individuals, businesses and industries and gives them a new life through its retail store and education maker space at 4118 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro. Teachers, makers, crafters and artisans have access to affordable reused and repurposed goods diverted from landfills.

With the hiring in September of Catena Bergevin as the organization’s new executive director, the addition of Paige Cox as director of retail operations, Shayla Doyal as the new education program and outreach coordinator, and a team of 18 sales floor and warehouse personnel, the organization has become a “significant community leader in the Piedmont Triad region.”

For information, visit www.reconsideredgoods.org.

* * * *

Six Ellis & Winters attorneys from the firm’s Greensboro office have been named by Business North Carolina Magazine to its 2023 Legal Elite list: Jon Berkelhammer, Pamela Duffy, Chris Jackson, Steven Scoggan, Dixie Wells, all for litigation; and Jeremy Falcone, employment. Ellis & Winters had a total of 16 attorneys who received the award.

* * * *

Four attorneys from Law Firm Carolinas have been named by Business North Carolina Magazine to its 2023 Legal Elite list: Carole Albright for family law; Andrew Brower for tax and estate planning law; Nancy Guyton for real estate law’ and Emily Meister for business law. The Legal Elite recognition identifies best attorneys in various fields as selected by fellow lawyers.

* * * *

Ten attorneys from Schell Bray have been named by Business North Carolina Magazine to its 2023 Legal Elite list: April E. Kight, Stacey A. Brady, Garland G. Graham, business; Jeffrey R. Wolfe, corporate; Thomas P. Hockman, Barbara R. Christy, real estate law; Amy H. Kincaid, Paul H. Livingston Jr., Jennifer L.J. Koenig, tax and estate planning; and Andrew D. Steffensen, young guns.

In addition, the 2023 Legal Elite edition recognizes Schell Bray’s Hall of Fame members that are ineligible to win again: Holly H. Alderman (real estate ‘15), Doris R. Bray (business ‘04) and Michael H. Godwin (tax and estate planning ‘10).

Announcements

Biscuitville Fresh Southern recently introduced its newest menu item, the Skinny Biscuit.

A favorite of in-the-know Biscuitville guests, the Skinny Biscuit has long existed as a “secret” menu item for those looking to trim the size of their biscuit. Its introduction to Biscuitville’s regular menu in January means every Biscuitville guest can now opt to enjoy their biscuit in a thinner size.

At about 180 calories, the Skinny Biscuit has nearly a third fewer calories than Biscuitville’s traditional biscuit. It is made by removing a portion of the biscuit’s center.

Awards

Abby Donnelly, CEO coach and founder of The Leadership and Legacy Group, was presented with the Moyer-Schaaf Distinguished Service Award in recognition of her contributions to the Greensboro Chapter of the Society of Financial Service Professionals.

Donnelly served nine years on the SFSP board, implemented a popular succession planning roundtable, served as chapter secretary and is a regular program speaker at chapter meetings.