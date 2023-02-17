Achievers

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed Anne E. Parsons of Greensboro to the North Carolina Holocaust Council as a member at-large. Parsons has worked with the Holocaust Council’s Traveling Exhibitions Program for the past two years. Parsons assisted in developing an innovative digital and physical exhibit “Roots of Resistance: The Tuchyn Story.”

Also, Gov. Cooper has appointed Laura Colson McLean of Greensboro to the North Carolina Internship Council as a private college or university representative. Colson is the vice president of academic affairs and student experience and a professor at Bennet College. Colson has worked in higher education for more than 17 years.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union has announced that Kimberly Bullock Gatling, an associate director of its board of directors, has been named to the 2023 “Legal Elite” list by Business North Carolina magazine.

She has been with Fox Rothschild for more than two decades and is a partner and the chief diversity and inclusion officer for the law firm. Gatling was honored in the area of intellectual law.

* * * *

Truliant Federal Credit Union has announced that Callisha Flack has been selected to “Crash the GAC” in Washington, D.C., later this month.

Crash the GAC takes place at the Credit Union National Association’s Governmental Affairs Conference. It allows young professionals and emerging leaders to “crash” the event and take a deep dive into the world of advocacy.

Flack, who is associated products and services coordinator at Truliant, was chosen from 233 applications. It was Crash the GAC’s largest ever applicant pool, and a total of 58 crashers were chosen from 48 states.

She will attend with financial assistance from Truliant’s Schaefer Legacy of Leadership Scholarship. Created in honor of former Truliant President and CEO Marc Schaefer, the professional development scholarship is dedicated to ensuring that credit union values are instilled in its workforce.

Announcements

The Guilford County Hotel Association has selected its board of directors for 2023. Tiffany Reynolds, general manager of the Proximity Hotel, will serve as president of the association. Mike Reynolds, general manager of the O. Henry Hotel, will serve as vice president. Victor Jones, owner of Royal Limousine, will serve as treasurer, and Nikki Lee, general manager of the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Greensboro Airport, will serve as secretary.

Other board members are: Ann Allen, director of sales at the Greensboro High Point Airport Marriott; Ben Glowka, director of sales and marketing at the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel; Pinki Mitchell, general manager of the Hampton Inn Greensboro Airport, Tushar Zaver, vice president of hotel operations at CN Hotels; Henri Fourrier, president & CEO of the Greensboro Area Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.

* * * *

At a recent Rockingham County Board of Commissioners meeting, a Charter Spectrum representative presented an update on the Broadband Internet Initiative with the expectations of complete connectivity throughout Rockingham County borders by January 2024.

As of February 2023, at least 4,300 homes and businesses will be positively impacted by this initiative, 1,000 more connections than originally thought when this program began in 2018. Those homes and businesses will have access to top tier fiber internet services.

Currently, Spectrum crews have already connected at least 36 miles of cable fiber.

Residents can stay up-to-date by visiting rockinghamcountync.gov/broadband or calling 336-394-0062.

Funds

Venture capital firm Equilibrium Impact Ventures is supporting women and business owners of color through major investments beginning this spring. Founding partners Adrian Smith, Shante Williams and Kasem Rodriguez Mohsen are leading the fund that will deploy checks ranging from $50,000 to $75,000 each to North Carolina-based, mission-driven startups to support sustainable social impact. Historically, underrepresented founders have faced systemic barriers in attempts to secure venture capital, with less than 2% of VC funding allocated to startups with diverse leaders.

EQIV will allocate 100% of all venture investments to Black, Brown and women founders with scalable businesses focused on issues such as access to healthcare, food security, economic mobility and climate resilience. The fund kickstarted in 2021 with a $250,000 investment from The Winston-Salem Foundation. EQIV says early rounds of deployment, which will begin in April, will focus on businesses based in the Piedmont Triad region – home to 12 counties and anchored by the cities of Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point. Partners aim to invest into five companies this year.

Diversity, equity and inclusion investments to Black founders flooded the market following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Those historic gains, however, all but vanished by the end of 2022 as interest rates and inflation rose – Black businesses saw a 45% drop in financing. Additionally, a study by the Aspen Institute found that lack of investment in Latino-owned small businesses contributes a $900 billion cost to the U.S. economy.

For information, interested founders can visit www.eqiv.vc to complete the contact form or email info@eqiv.vc.

On the Move

The Stone Resource, and its subsidiary, Neil Allen Industries, have announced Nicole Fulcher as president. Neil Aberman, the founder, will transition to chief executive officer. The Stone Resource has been providing hotels and multifamily projects with quartz, natural stone and custom millwork solutions for the past 35 years. Neil Allen Industries has been providing hotels with custom furniture for the past 37 years.

Rockingham County has announced its first female fire marshal, Melissa Kendrick Joyce, a life-long resident of Stoneville. Joyce will assume the role this month following the retirement of current fire marshal, Anthony Crowder.

On Feb. 13 at the Rockingham County Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Shawn Stover announced he is transferring Kelly Nelson-Danley to serve as the new principal of Moss Street Elementary School in Reidsville effective for the 2023-24 school year. Nelson-Danley is currently the principal at South End Elementary School in Reidsville.

Ronda Cooper and Paul Whan have joined Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston Salem, as affiliate brokers.