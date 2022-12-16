Business Milestones

Achievers

Madeline Underwood, a 19-year-old Jamestown native, has been cast as a dancer and is one of 29 cast members in “Hits! The Musical.” The 50-plus city tour launches in February 2023 with stops in cities across the country.

The show is a 90-minute musical journey that recreates the biggest hits in pop, rock and Broadway from the 1960’s to the present.

Underwood began competing in dance at age 10. She was featured on season seven of “Dance Moms” and in Bloch’s “dance with confidence” campaign shot by Jordan Mater. She moved to Brea, Calif., her senior year of high school to train at the launch program at the Brea Space, about 25 miles south of Los Angeles.



UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Dominick Amendum, Smart-Tilman Artist-in-Residence and Coordinator of the Musical Theatre Program, is in London acting as music director for two upcoming films based on the Broadway musical, “Wicked,” with composer Stephen Schwartz.

Catena Bergevin, part-time lecturer in arts administration, was recently appointed executive director of Reconsidered Goods, a nonprofit organization that promotes environmental awareness, community engagement and creative expression through reuse, education and the arts.

Dr. Juan-Carlos Monguilod, chief medical officer at AuthoraCare Collective, recently earned the designation Fellow of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. This is the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a member.

The AAHPM is a professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine, nurses and other health care providers.

The designation will be presented during the closing plenary session at the Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care on March 25 in Montreal.

Monguilod has served AuthoraCare Collective for 17 years as chief medical officer. AuthoraCare is formerly known as Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell. He earned a doctor of medicine degree from the Zaragoza University School of Medicine in Zaragoza, Spain, and completed his internal medicine residency training at Cone Health.

Ryan Millner, marketing and outreach coordinator at Compassion Health Care, recently graduated from the Rural Economic Development Institute, the North Carolina Rural Center’s flagship leadership development program. The three-month intensive training program helps existing and emerging leaders further develop their skills and increase their knowledge of economic and community development strategies, equipping them with the tools they need to tackle issues facing their rural communities.

Builders Mutual has announced that Mike Gerber, chief executive officer, has been inducted into the N.C. Housing Hall of Fame.

The N.C. Housing Fall of Fame’s Board of Governors selected the worthy inductees from an outstanding pool of candidates nominated this year. The primary purpose of the NCHHF is to honor men and women who have made significant and lasting contributions to housing in North Carolina, the building industry, and to the North Carolina Home Builders Association.

Awards

Qorvo, a global provider of connectivity and power solutions, has received the 2022 award for Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company in its category by the Global Semiconductor Alliance.

GSA recognizes semiconductor companies that demonstrate excellence through their success, vision, strategy and future opportunities in the industry. The GSA Award is recognized globally as one of the most respected and prestigious awards a semiconductor company can receive.

Bob Bruggeworth is the president and chief executive officer of Qorvo.

Honors

James Sparrow was recently inducted into the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame during an induction ceremony on Nov. 18 in Staten Island, N.Y.

Sparrow set basketball scoring records at McKee High School, where he was the first 1,000-point scorer; at Laurinburg (N.C.) Institute, where he broke Hall of Famer Charlie Scott’s records; and at N.C. A&T, where he led the Aggies to four regular season and conference tournament titles, and left as the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Sparrow played at A&T from 1975-78.



On the Move

Apple Rock, an advertising agency in Greensboro primarily focused on the design and manufacture of trade show exhibits, branded environments and experiential marketing, has promoted Scott Young to director of experiential marketing.

Hanna Cockburn, the City of Greensboro Director of Transportation, was appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to serve as a member of the Transit Advisory Committee for Safety for a two-year term, beginning this month. The purpose of TRACS is to provide information, advice, and recommendations on all matters related to the safety of public transportation. The committee was established in 2009 after a period in the early 2000s when the transit industry’s safety record began to decline.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Rich Mullins to the newly created role of vice president, real estate and facilities.