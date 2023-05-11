The next Randolph County Year of the Trail event is the opening of the Piedmont Land Conservancy's Caraway Creek Preserve located at 829 Jericho Road in Asheboro with views of Caraway Mountain and Mount Shepherd. The opening is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 18.
Community members are encouraged to join in celebrating this addition of 2.5 miles of trails on this beautiful protected land.
The celebration includes guided hikes.
The rain date is 10 a.m. May 19.
For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at 336-963-2715 or maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov.