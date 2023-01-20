Carolina Country 2023 Photo Contest Winners

North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives magazine, Carolina Country, has announced the winners of its recent photo contest, themed Carolina Country Scenes.
The judges chose from hundreds of photos of people and places throughout North Carolina.
Local winners among the 19 include: Jana Richardson, Ramseur, Philip Toomey, Siler City, Sherril Lowe, Asheboro, all of Randolph EMC, and Susan Barry, Thomasville, EnergyUnited.
To see all the winning photos, visit https://www.carolinacountry.com/contact/1662-carolina-snapshots.