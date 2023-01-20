Carolina Country 2023 Photo Contest Winners

Philip Toomey wrote this caption with his winning photo: "After morning prayer, and just as the sun is rising, as part of rotational grazing of the farm animals, the layers hens are moved. The picture captures the "romance" of the family farm. It also captures the hard work without which the romance would be nothing more than a fleeting thought. Family farms are at risk, but not because of a lack of hard working farmers. They are disappearing because of a culture that values consumption and convenience over community and love of the land."