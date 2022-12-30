 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chabad Chanukah car parade, celebration

At dusk on the first night of Chanukah, Chabad Jewish Center of Greensboro led a nearly 50-car caravan of vehicles with twinkling rooftop-mounted menorahs on a police escorted five-mile through Greensboro neighborhoods to Jaycee Park to celebrate the eight-day Festival of Lights.

In the park, families gathered, munched on traditional holiday foods of donuts and potato pancakes cooked in oil to recall the "miracle" of the Chanukah story when the one day’s oil for the rededicated Temple in Jerusalem lasted eight days after defilement by Syrian Greeks by the Maccabees.

Before kindling the first candle on a big menorah, Rabbi Yosef Plotkin called those assembled and all people to brighten their lives of responsibility from the radiance of the holiday.

For a special treat, scores orange Chanukah knitted sock caps were launched from handheld cannon to nearby children eagerly awaiting a change to grab a cap.

Jewish holidays begin at sundown on the preceding day, with Dec. 18 the first night of the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights - Dec. 19 to 26, corresponding to 25 Kislev to 2 Tevet on Hebrew lunar calendar. Chanukah - Hebrew for dedication - commemorates the rededication of the Temple in 165 B.C.E. (before the common era) by the Maccabees after its desecration by the Syrian Greeks when, according to legend, one day’s oil for the Temple’s menorah lasted eight days.

On each successive night from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, one additional candle will be kindled in a menorah along with prayers of responsibility to bring light to darkness. For example, on the second night, Dec. 19, two candles are kindled; third night, three candles and so. A service candle called a shamash kindles the candles.

