Chabad Purim: Reading of the Megillah

Chabad Jewish Center, at 5203 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro, celebrated the springtime Jewish holiday of Purim with an afternoon traditional reading of the Megillah, the story of Purim and the exploits of Queen Esther saving the Jews from the murderous assault of villainous Haman 2,500 years ago in Persia.

Gathered in a tent, costumed children and some parents worked on holiday crafts while Rabbi Yosef Plotkin and son Mendel chanted the Megillah in Hebrew. With every mention of Haman’s name, the audience booed and aggressively shook noise makers called groggers. After the reading, all participated in a buffet lunch of sushi, noodles and the Purim triangularly-shaped fruit-filled cookie known as Hamantaschen.