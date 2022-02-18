 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chabad’s tasty Kids Challah Bake event combined fun with learning
Chabad's tasty Kids Challah Bake event combined fun with learning

Under a heated tent at Greensboro’s Chabad Jewish Center, children and parents rolled sticky dough to make challah from scratch, the traditional Jewish braided egg bread served on the Sabbath and celebrations.

At the third annual Kids Challah Bake, the fast-paced challah making provoked screams of delight from the flour-coated children at round tables. Chabad provided the ingredients — flour, yeast, eggs, oil, sugar — plus utensils, aprons, bowls and storage containers.

“We’ve been ‘kneading’ some relief from this pandemic so the kids can still have fun making delicious challah,” said Hindy Plotkin, Chabad co-director with husband Rabbi Yosef Plotkin. With microphone in one hand and 6-month-old son Shneur Zalman on hip, she walked through the preparation of the challah, step-by-step.

After the mixing of ingredients and kneading, participants waited for the dough to rise while watching magician Eric Wilzig perform a variety of illusions and tricks.

After the dough rose, participants pinched off pieces to roll into three sticky dough snakes that they braided into the challah, which they took home to bake.

