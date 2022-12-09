Chess Grand Master Gabriel Flom returns to play and teach in Greensboro

French-Israeli International Chess Grand Master Gabriel Flom returned to Greensboro to participate in a series of “teaching-learning” matches.

Flom challenged nearly 20 Elon Law School students, professors and friends to a dynamic simultaneous match. Additionally, he played with residents at Abbotswood Senior Residence and another simultaneous match with several members of the Greensboro Chess Club.

As he did last year, he came to Greensboro to visit family and friends after a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in Charlotte.

When Flom challenges groups, his mission is “having fun while teaching,” he said in his French accent. “Coaching other chess players is important to me personally and, I know, to whomever I play.”

After Flom stymied the Elon Law students and chess club members, the Grand Master reassembled each player’s chess board to show the participant how they could have prevailed, duplicating moves as tangible insight for them to incorporate into future play.

He played the chess club in the brewing room at Steel Hands Brewing, where Flom praised members, especially the skills of 9-year-old Celine Atassi whom colleagues called a “tough competitor.”

Flom has had multiple tournament wins around the world, many professional achievements and many hours of service to the chess community. In Jerusalem, he coaches blind students, where also he mentors many of Israel’s top youth champions.

Flom said he recognizes coaching as an obligation, not just an opportunity, to encourage and establish better chess players. He educates to make better people, he said. Flom coaches students around the world via the internet.

At Elon Law School, Flom told students, “You can learn a lot of things beyond just playing the game. In chess, the way you react to a defeat is the way you react in life. It is important you learn how you handle defeats in both.”

Flom is returning to Greensboro in March, saying he wants another match with the Elon Law students, the chess club and others.

A year ago, he conducted a simultaneous match with young students at the Hayes-Taylor Memorial YMCA.