Christmas in July at Truist Point this evening

The High Point Rockers, in conjunction with Old Dominion Freight Line and the Salvation Army, will host Christmas in July at Truist Point tonight, July 15, when the Rockers take on the Gastonia Honey Hunters at 7:05 p.m.

Christmas in July is a nonperishable food drive to benefit the Salvation Army. Fans who bring three or more nonperishable food items for donation to the Salvation Army to the High Point Rockers’ baseball game at 7:05 p.m. tonight, July 15, will receive complimentary admission courtesy of Old Dominion Freight Line.

Gates at Truist Point open at 6 p.m. tonight, July 15. Old Dominion volunteers will be on hand to collect the food items at the gate.

Each holiday season, OD sponsors a series of complimentary concerts that serves as a major collection point for canned food.

Summer time is an important time to donate nonperishable items to the Salvation Army. With children out of school and spending more time at home, the need for food increases and the Salvation Army’s pantries need to be re-stocked this time of year.