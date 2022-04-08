 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reorganizes local boundaries

  • 0

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently reorganized the geographical boundaries of its seven congregations in the High Point area. These congregations, called wards, make up the High Point Stake and consists of members living in Kernersville, Colfax, High Point, Salisbury, Asheboro, Jamestown, Trinity, Thomasville, Lexington and parts of Greensboro.

As part of these changes, the High Point and Lakefield wards were combined to create a new congregation called the Pleasant Garden Ward. Marc Monson of High Point has been selected to lead this new ward as its bishop.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a lay ministry. Bishops, other local leaders and teachers serve voluntarily and do so in addition to their regular work, family and other community responsibilities. Church members do not generally request specific positions. Instead, local leaders extend assignments after seeking guidance through prayer.

After Monson expressed his willingness to serve, his name was presented to the membership of the Pleasant Garden Ward for approval.

People are also reading…

Bishop Monson, originally from Lakewood, Colo., has been a resident of North Carolina for eight years. He and his wife Rebecca, from Vacaville, Calif., have five children, ages 6 to 16. He works at Mohawk Industries in Thomasville as a strategic purchasing director.

Bishop Monson will have help from two counselors, Nequan Jordan and Michael Skidmore, both from the Greensboro area. Together, they will minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of the Pleasant Garden congregation.

The Pleasant Garden congregation meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 3621 Lakefield Road in Greensboro. Visitors are welcome.

+2 
Marc Monson

Monson
+2 
Nequan Jordan

Jordan
+2 
Michael Skidmore

Skidmore
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC federal jury convicts father, son over virus business aid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A father and son now await sentencing after a federal jury in North Carolina convicted them of charges involving $1.7 million in pandemic business relief received by the father’s businesses that the U.S government say was obtained fraudulently.

Watch Now: Related Video

What do flight attendants eat before, during and after work?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert