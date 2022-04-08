Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reorganizes local boundaries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently reorganized the geographical boundaries of its seven congregations in the High Point area. These congregations, called wards, make up the High Point Stake and consists of members living in Kernersville, Colfax, High Point, Salisbury, Asheboro, Jamestown, Trinity, Thomasville, Lexington and parts of Greensboro.

As part of these changes, the High Point and Lakefield wards were combined to create a new congregation called the Pleasant Garden Ward. Marc Monson of High Point has been selected to lead this new ward as its bishop.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a lay ministry. Bishops, other local leaders and teachers serve voluntarily and do so in addition to their regular work, family and other community responsibilities. Church members do not generally request specific positions. Instead, local leaders extend assignments after seeking guidance through prayer.

After Monson expressed his willingness to serve, his name was presented to the membership of the Pleasant Garden Ward for approval.

Bishop Monson, originally from Lakewood, Colo., has been a resident of North Carolina for eight years. He and his wife Rebecca, from Vacaville, Calif., have five children, ages 6 to 16. He works at Mohawk Industries in Thomasville as a strategic purchasing director.

Bishop Monson will have help from two counselors, Nequan Jordan and Michael Skidmore, both from the Greensboro area. Together, they will minister to the spiritual and temporal needs of the Pleasant Garden congregation.

The Pleasant Garden congregation meets at 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 3621 Lakefield Road in Greensboro. Visitors are welcome.