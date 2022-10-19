City and county groups promote Purple Thursday on October 20

The Greensboro Commission on the Status of Women and Guilford County Family Justice Center encourage public participation in Purple Thursday on Oct. 20.

Purple Thursday is a national day of action held annually during October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Community members are asked to wear purple to raise awareness of domestic violence, demonstrate a commitment to promoting healthy relationships and show support for victims.

The public is invited to share photos of people wearing purple and messages of hope to survivors on the city’s Human Rights Facebook page at www.facebook.com/greensborohumanrights and on social media with the hashtag #PurpleThursday. Photos may also be e-mailed to International Services and Language Access Coordinator Jodie Stanley at jodie.stanley@greensboro-nc.gov by 4 p.m. Thursday for posting.

City and County staff dressed in purple are encouraged to gather on the front steps of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., at noon, Thursday, Oct. 20 for a group photo. Trees in front of the MMOB and the Greene Street Parking Deck will be lit with purple lighting in the evening.

For information, call 336-373-2038.