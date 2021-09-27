City Councilmember Wells hosts Sept. 30 virtual town hall meeting

Greensboro City Council District 2 representative, Goldie Wells, is hosting a virtual town hall meeting from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, on Zoom. The town hall is open to all Greensboro residents.
Topics for the town hall include: Redistricting, elections, code enforcement, planning and zoning and an update from police. Residents will also have the opportunity for a question and answer session with Councilmember Wells.
Anyone interested in participating must send an email to CouncilTownHall@greensboro-nc.gov to request a Zoom invitation.
For information, call 336-373-2105.
