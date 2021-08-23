City of Burlington Public Works Department hosts job fair on Aug. 27

The Burlington Public Works Department is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 27, at the Public Works Building, 234 E. Summit Ave., Burlington.
Come meet public works staff to hear about their jobs and tour the public works facilities.
Hiring managers will be available to answer question and give more information about the open positions as well as the benefits of a career in local government. Human resources staff will be there to help those interested through the application process.
The positions currently open include equipment operators in multiple divisions, heating, ventilation and air conditioning mechanics, maintenance workers, and many more.
For information, call 336-513-5440.