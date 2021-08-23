 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Burlington Public Works Department hosts job fair on Aug. 27
0 Comments

City of Burlington Public Works Department hosts job fair on Aug. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hiring!
ANNA TARAZEVICH, PROVIDED

The Burlington Public Works Department is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 27, at the Public Works Building, 234 E. Summit Ave., Burlington. 

Come meet public works staff to hear about their jobs and tour the public works facilities.

Hiring managers will be available to answer question and give more information about the open positions as well as the benefits of a career in local government. Human resources staff will be there to help those interested through the application process.

The positions currently open include equipment operators in multiple divisions, heating, ventilation and air conditioning mechanics, maintenance workers, and many more.

For information, call 336-513-5440.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Best recovery foods after a hot day outside

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News