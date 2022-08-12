City's new program invites girls to explore science and engineering

GREENSBORO — Calling all science- and technology-loving middle school girls!

Greensboro Parks and Recreation wants you for its new Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) program.

In addition to its other STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs, the department is launching a yearlong program offering girls in sixth through eighth grades a deep dive into real-world applications of science and technology.

Families have until Aug. 31 to apply. Download the application at tinyurl.com/WISE22. The program begins Sept. 21.

“This is perfect for a kid who is interested in a future career in the sciences or any kind of engineering, something that requires invention and creativity in making the world a better place,” said Shelli Scott, youth programmer for Parks and Recreation.

Scott created the program based on one she remembered from her childhood, which was aimed at encouraging more women to go into STEM fields.

Despite increased numbers of women working in those careers, in 2019 the U.S. Census found that 73% of all STEM workers were men. The disparity was even more severe in certain fields, like computing, where women account for about a quarter of all workers, and engineering, where they represent 15%.

“We really wanted to create a program that would foster a sense of purpose where girls feel like they are not the minority,” Scott said.

In WISE, the small group of girls will meet twice a month to work on projects that range from creating robots that move underwater to building your own mobile app to designing a catapult. Participants will take field trips to test their inventions in the real world.

“This is super hands-on. They will be building all the projects,” Scott said.

Every other meeting will be a virtual check-in. Girls will collaborate with their peers to work on their projects, and will also work independently in between sessions.

They will also get to meet women who work in STEM fields to get a better understanding of potential career paths for people who have STEM skills.

Participants don’t need to have a particular career path in mind to join WISE.

“This is a program that is really good for exploring potential and exploring ideas of what you might want to do,” Scott said. “The skills that you learn in this will help inspire girls to try other things.”

The program is open to girls in public, private or home schools. The cost is $60, to be paid after the child is accepted. Financial assistance is available.

STEM programs for all

Parks and Recreation has other options available to any child wanting an introduction to STEM skills. Register for these program at www.greensboro-nc.gov/MsShelli:

GUTS (Growing Up Thinking Scientifically): 5 p.m.Aug. 18 and 25, Keeley Park, 4110 Keeley Road, Greensboro

Children will learn to look at the world around them, ask questions and discover their answers. This program is designed for children ages 2-6 and their caregivers. Cost is free but registration is required.

Garden Scientist: 5:45 p.m. Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 4, Xperience @ Caldcleugh, 1700 Orchard St., Greensboro

Become a garden scientist and participate in experiments at the Caldcleugh Garden. This free program is for ages 7-12 and will teach scientific concepts that are relevant to garden management, such as chemistry, geology, ecology and meteorology concepts. Cost is free. Registration is required.

Creatures of the Night Listening Tour: 7 p.m. Sept. 24, Twin Ponds Trail, 5207 W. Wendover Ave., Jamestown

Ever wonder what goes bump in the night? Join Parks and Recreation and discover the sounds of the woods at night time and the creatures that make these noises. All ages welcome. Register online to reserve your spot. The cost is $2 per person.